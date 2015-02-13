LAGOS Feb 13 Nigeria's central bank said on
Friday it will do all it can to meet legitimate dollar demand on
the interbank market and not devalue the naira
currency, hit by falling oil prices and concern over political
stability in Africa's biggest economy.
Spokesman Ibrahim Muazu confirmed the central bank's forex
sale on Friday and said the bank will continue the forex sale on
a "need basis" to satisfy demand in the interbank market and
curb speculative attacks, which he said was the reason behind
the currency weakness.
"Our target is to stabilize the market in the interest of
investors and the economy. We will do everything to ensure that
we meet demand," Muazu told Reuters.
