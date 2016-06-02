LAGOS, June 2 A meeting between Nigeria's
central bank governor and local currency traders has failed to
dispel uncertainty over the implementation of plans to abandon
the naira peg and adopt a flexible currency, bankers said on
Thursday.
The Financial Market Dealers Association (FMDA), an
association made up of local currency dealers, initiated the
meeting with central bank governor Godwin Emefiele on Wednesday
to discuss the policy, they said.
The central bank announced last week plans to abandon the
naira's 15-month peg to the dollar, which has overvalued the
Nigerian currency, harmed investments and caused the economy to
contract.
However, the bank has yet to clarify how the new policy
would work, spooking foreign investors, long worried about
getting caught in the middle of a currency devaluation.
"We are unlikely to get anything in the next two to three
weeks. I don't think the guidelines are ready. The reality is
that he (the governor) does not understand the meaning of
signals," said one senior banker, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"By not coming out (with details) the governor has shown he
doesn't believe the policy. There is the risk the policy could
be reversed," the senior banker added.
The central bank declined to comment on the meeting.
Dollar deals dried up on the interbank market on Thursday as
investors stayed on the sidelines, dealers said, in a sign of
the continued uncertainty created by the new policy.
The stock market posted its biggest daily decline in 16
months this week as investors waiting for clarity sold shares.
The main index gained 1.02 percent on Thursday,
clawing back some losses.
Emefiele has said it will adopt a flexible policy on the
interbank market from a de facto peg of around 197 and
retain a window for funding critical transactions, creating a
dual exchange rate.
Prior to the pegged rate, the interbank traded as a two-way
quote market and banks could place buy and sell orders. But the
central bank has since banned banks from re-selling dollars
purchased from it among themselves in order to curb speculation.
Analysts at DaMina Advisors say the delay could cause the
central bank to backtrack as it tries to reconcile the new
policy with the president's vow not to devalue the naira.
President Muhammadu Buhari for months rejected calls to
devalue the naira. During his Democracy Day speech on Sunday he
backed the central bank's flexible policy on the currency but
said he was still against a devaluation.
"The bank is internally deadlocked and likely to backtrack
on its promised commitment to adopt a flexible regime and will
simply tweak the current illiquid managed fixed peg regime in an
attempt to narrow the divergence between the official currency
rate and the black market currency rate which is over 40 percent
and growing," said Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, chief Africa frontier
markets analyst at DaMina Advisors.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)