LAGOS, June 24 Nigeria's central bank will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) in Abuja on Wednesday to discuss new measures to help preserve foreign exchange reserves, a spokesman for the bank's governor said.

"There's a press conference at 3 p.m. to dwell more on the circular just issued," Ugo Okoroafor, communications adviser to the central bank governor said.

The central bank said earlier on Wednesday in a circular that it would curb access to the interbank currency market for the purchase of Eurobonds, foreign currency bonds and shares, as well as another 39 items from rice to construction materials to private jets. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Clarke)