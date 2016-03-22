LONDON, March 22 Nigeria's naira strengthened 1 percent against the dollar on Monday in the forward market after the country's central bank raised interest rates by 100 basis points to 12 percent.

One-month dollar/naira forwards were bid at 205 after the rate rise compared to around 207 earlier, ThomsonReuters data showed. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Jamie McGeever)