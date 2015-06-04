(Adds central bank comment)

By Oludare Mayowa

LAGOS, June 4 Nigeria's central bank made a tiny adjustment to its exchange rate peg to the dollar on Thursday, data on its website showed, which one analyst said may indicate that it is beginning to think about how to loosen its currency regime.

The bank adjusted the rate at which it sold hard currency this week to 196.95 to the dollar from 197, dealers said, noting that the change was too small to be called a revaluation, particularly in the face of dwindling foreign reserves.

The naira traded on thin volumes at 198.95 to the dollar on the interbank market on Thursday, before two large sales totalling $36.4 million were done at 196.95 naira, around the market close, dealer said, attributing the sales to the central bank. The unit traded between 215 to 218 in the parallel market.

One economist said the move may suggest the bank is testing out the market to see whether it is ready for a looser currency regime.

"Small changes in the rate could possibly allow the central bank to gauge the changes in demand and supply dynamics which would inform decisions on when and how best to start lifting forex restrictions," Cobus de Hart of South Africa's NKC Independent Economists said.

The bank itself said the move simply reflected the state of dollar supply.

"We are not fixing rates. The present rate is a reflection of the level of dollar supply in the market," central bank spokesman Ibrahim Muazu told Reuters.

One other economist said the move would hurt the country's precarious forex reserves position, however.

"By lowering the central bank rate offered to banks albeit very moderately, the central bank is adding to pressures on FX reserves ... equivalent to around 4.9 months of imports," Angus Downie, head of research at Ecobank said.

Nigeria's foreign reserves had fallen to $29.4 billion as of June 2, down 20.1 percent from a year ago as the central bank burns cash to defend the local currency.

The naira has lost 8.5 percent of its value since the start of the year after sharp falls in the price of oil, Nigeria's main export. That forced the central bank into a de facto devaluation and fixing of the exchange rate in February in order to protect its dwindling foreign reserves.

The regulator also banned commercial lenders from re-selling central bank dollars among themselves, which was an attempt to curb speculation on the naira.

Naira non-deliverable forwards - currency derivatives traded offshore - point to the local currency being priced at 221-225 to the greenback in six months' time, considerably weaker than the current peg. (Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia/Hugh Lawson)