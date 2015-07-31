(Adds details, naira, background)
By Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, July 31 Nigeria's commercial lenders have
stopped accepting cash deposits in dollars, in a move to
discourage speculation on the naira currency, two banks said on
Friday.
"Banks no longer accept dollar cash due to large speculation
on the currency," the chief executive of First City Monument
Bank, Ladi Balogun, told a conference call. Lenders
will continue to receive dollar transfers from other banks, he
said.
His comments were confirmed by another Nigerian lender,
which asked not to be identified.
"We are constrained due to the current influx of foreign
exchange cash deposits we have been receiving in recent times,
and the lack of available FX cash outlets, to stop receiving FX
cash deposits," that bank told Reuters.
Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele last week said the
naira, which has lost around 15 percent against the dollar over
the past year, with an official devaluation in November and a de
facto one in February, was "appropriately priced" at its current
level of 197 to the dollar on the interbank market.
The naira has weakened on the parallel market, falling as
low as 242, on persistent dollar shortages after the central
bank last month limited importers' access to dollars, in order
to save its reserves.
Early this month, the central bank fixed the spread at which
bureaux de change operators can sell dollars to individuals, and
has also limited the amount bank customers can spend using their
debits cards abroad.
Although the restrictions have angered investors and
frustrated companies that need dollars for imports, Emefiele has
rejected the idea of loosening the curbs, saying the central
bank could not adopt an "indeterminate policy" of currency
depreciation.
Global ratings agency Standards & Poor's has said Nigeria
will have to devalue its currency at some stage, possibly by
more than 15 percent, though it saw the adjustments as likely to
be gradual.
FCMB's Balogun said the parallel market was beginning to see
a reversal in the naira's weakness as banks stopped taking
dollars deposits.
