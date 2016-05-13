LAGOS May 13 Nigeria's naira extended its
losses against the greenback on Friday amid a jump in demand for
dollars by oil importers and speculation of central bank moves
to make the exchange rate more flexible, traders said.
The local currency slipped to 345 to the dollar on the
parallel market in early trade, down 1.2 percent compared with
the previous day's closed.
"More speculators are taking a position in the market,
causing dollar scarcity and fall in the value of the local
currency," said Aminu Gwadabe, head of the bureaux de change
operators association.
On Wednesday, the Nigerian government said fuel importers
were allowed from how on to get dollars from the parallel market
to help ease acute shortages - likely to result in increased
demand for dollars, and more pressure on the naira, as importers
increased their orders.
On the official interbank market, the naira is quoted at
197.50 to the dollar, near the official peg rate of 197 to the
dollar.
However, currency traders said they are hopeful the central
bank will soon review its rigid exchange policy.
"Banks are already calling the central bank to get clarity
on the next move concerning the naira exchange rate, our
expectations is that the bank will over the next few days
provide some form of clarification on the next step on the
naira," a senior banker who don't want to be named told Reuters.
"Hopefully, we shall soon have a more flexible exchange rate
in the next couple of days based on the pronouncement of the
government in recent time," a currency dealer said.
The central bank banned dollar sales to retail bureaux de
change in January and reduced supply at its official interbank
forex market in an effort to conserve reserves, now at their
lowest level.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Alison Williams)