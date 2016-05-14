ABUJA/WASHINGTON May 14 Nigeria's central bank
denied on Saturday a website report that the West African nation
planned to devalue the naira currency.
Speculation of a devaluation has been rife since Vice
President Yemi Osinbajo said on Wednesday the central bank
needed to change its foreign currency policies to spur
investment.
The news website SaharaReporters.com, which focuses on
Nigerian politics, said President Muhammad Buhari had agreed to
devalue the naira in exchange for funds from the International
Monetary Funds (IMF) to help offset a slump in oil revenues.
The website is based in New York and founded by a Nigerian
journalist. It seeks to the hold the government to account by
encouraging tip-offs from sources and whistleblowers.
Quoting unnamed Buhari aides, it said the naira rate to the
dollar could fall to 290, compared with 198 currently.
"The rumour that the naira is going to be devalued is
false," said Isaac Okoroafor, a spokesman for the central bank.
Buhari has so far resisted calls by the IMF and investors
for a devaluation.
On Wednesday, Osinbajo said Nigeria needed a "substantial"
review of its foreign exchange policies and would see very soon
a more flexible approach.
Asked whether Nigeria needed to devalue the naira, Osinbajo
said then that "there is an ongoing debate" but that it was too
early to say whether such a move made sense.
The central bank has imposed hard currency curbs and frozen
the naira rate to the dollar, which has hit investment as
foreign firms expect Nigeria to devalue the currency anyway at
some point due to a slump in oil revenues.
The naira has fallen some 40 percent below the official rate
on the parallel market where firms go to get hard currency to
fund their imports.
On Saturday a spokesman for the IMF told Reuters Nigeria had
not approached the fund for any programme.
"And so, there are no negotiations going on," the spokesman
said. "However, as we have said before, the Fund continues to
have a productive dialogue with the authorities and we stand
ready to help should the country make a request."
Nigeria has held talks with China, the World Bank and
African Development Bank for loans to help fund its $30 billion
record budget for 2016 but Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun said in
January the oil producer was not seeking any emergency loans.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah, Camillus Eboh, David Lawder and Ulf
Laessing; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)