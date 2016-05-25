ABUJA May 25 Nigeria's parliament on Wednesday
summoned the central bank governor and the finance minister to
explain how a shift to a more flexible foreign exchange policy
could help Africa's biggest economy to contend with its worst
crisis in decades.
It comes a day after the central bank said it would adopt a
flexible exchange rate policy, a shift from a peg for the naira
seen as overvalued, which has hampered growth and
investment.
President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected any moves that could
lead to a devaluation of the naira, whose official rate has been
pegged at around 197 to the dollar since last February but it is
trading at some 40 percent below that on the parallel market.
Announcing the policy shift on Tuesday, Central Bank
Governor Godwin Emefiele said "a lot of details will be provided
in the coming days".
The Senate, parliament's upper house, passed a motion to
invite Emefiele and Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun for a
briefing.
"The Senate accordingly resolves to invite the minister of
finance and the governor of the central bank to brief the Senate
on the monetary/fiscal policies adopted to salvage the current
economic situation," messages on the Senate's Twitter feed said.
No date has been fixed for the briefing with Emefiele and
Adeosun.
The OPEC member has been hit hard by low world prices for
crude, sales of which account for around 70 percent of national
income. Gross domestic product contracted by 0.4 percent in the
first quarter of the year, the statistics office said last week.
Nigerian stocks rose to near a 5-month high on Wednesday,
driven by hopes that the new foreign exchange policy would boost
dollar supply and entice foreign investors who stayed away in
recent months fearing they would be caught in the middle of a
naira devaluation.
(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Camillus Eboh, in Abuja;
Editing by Toby Chopra)