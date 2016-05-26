(Adds details)
LAGOS May 26 Nigeria's central bank told
commercial lenders to fund their naira accounts and submit bids
for dollars on Thursday at 197, traders said, citing a message
from the regulator.
On Tuesday, the central bank said it would adopt a flexible
exchange rate policy, a shift from a peg for the naira seen as
overvalued, which had hampered investment. It will give guidance
on the policy within days, creating uncertainty, traders
say.
The bank has said it will introduce a flexible interbank
market from a de facto peg of around 197 and retain a
window for funding critical transactions, creating a dual
exchange rate.
Traders said it was not clear whether the bank will settle
Thursday's bid at 197, adding that quantity of dollars sold has
been declining. The central bank sold around $110 million last
week, down from around $150 million previously, traders say.
The bank did not say how much it would sell on Thursday.
The naira is trading around the pegged rate on the
official interbank market on Thursday at 197.50 to the dollar
but is quoted at 350 on the black market.
One-month non-deliverable forwards (NDFs)
showed the naira trading at 266 naira per dollar, after hitting
276 naira per dollar on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by
Toby Chopra)