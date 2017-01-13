LAGOS Jan 13 The Nigerian naira fell close to
500 against the dollar on the unapproved open retail market due
to dollar shortages on Friday as retail currency operators set
their quotes for dollar purchases at 399 for next week, traders
said.
Bureau de change operators said the central bank had
approved 399 naira for retail trades next week, their
association said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The naira hit 497 per dollar on the unapproved open retail
market on Friday, weaker than its opening level of 495. On the
official interbank market it ended at 305 to the greenback, a
level it has closed at since last August.
