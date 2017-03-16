LAGOS, March 16 Nigeria's central bank on
Thursday cleared more retail currency bureaux to take part in a
weekly dollar sale to boost liquidity and support the naira
which is weak on the black market.
Aminu Gwadabe, president of Nigeria's bureau de change
operators, said the central bank cleared 3,124 bureaux for this
week's $25 million auction to be sold by international money
transfer firm Travelex at 381 naira per dollar.
The bank approved 3,114 bureaux last week, Gwadabe said.
The central bank, under pressure from the government to
narrow the gap between the official and black market rates and
support the weakening naira, has stepped up dollar sales on the
official interbank market in recent weeks.
On Thursday the bank also announced an offer for $100
million in currency forwards.
The naira last traded at 307 on the official market
at 1200 GMT, while it was quoted at 453 on the black market
.
