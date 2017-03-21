UPDATE 1-China April industrial profits up 14 pct but slowing pace stokes economy worries
* Jan-April profits up 24.4 pct YOY; Jan-March up 28.3 pct (Adds details of data, comments from stats bureau)
LAGOS, March 21 Nigeria's central bank has weakened the naira 0.6 percent in the past two weeks through daily interventions aimed at narrowing the gap with the black market rate, traders said on Tuesday.
The naira was quoted at 307.50 on the interbank on Tuesday, almost 30 percent weaker than on the unapproved retail market at 435 per dollar. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Jan-April profits up 24.4 pct YOY; Jan-March up 28.3 pct (Adds details of data, comments from stats bureau)
BEIJING, May 27 Profits earned by China’s industrial firms in April rose 14.0 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, slowing from the pace in March.