LAGOS, March 21 Nigeria's central bank has weakened the naira 0.6 percent in the past two weeks through daily interventions aimed at narrowing the gap with the black market rate, traders said on Tuesday.

The naira was quoted at 307.50 on the interbank on Tuesday, almost 30 percent weaker than on the unapproved retail market at 435 per dollar. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)