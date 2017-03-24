(Adds currency forwards details)
LAGOS, March 24 Nigeria's naira firmed to 390
per dollar on the black market on Friday, up 2.6 percent from
its previous session and near the central bank's rate for
consumers, traders said.
The central bank said in an emailed statement it received
bids for $81 million from authorised dealers on Friday after it
offered to sell $100 million in currency forwards on Thursday.
The bank has been intervening on the official market to try
to narrow the currency spread with the black market rate, which
was 520 to the dollar a month ago after it devalued the naira
for retail customers to 375.
On the official interbank market, the currency was quoted at
307 on Friday. February's partial devaluation effectively
created multiple exchange rates in Africa's biggest economy.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Camillus Eboh in Abuja;
writing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by
Alison Williams)