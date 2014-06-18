LAGOS, June 18 The Nigerian currency was
unchanged at 163.10 naira against the greenback at
Wednesday's market close, supported by dollar sales by two local
firms.
The naira had earlier eased to 163.65 against the U.S.
dollar, dealers said, but recovered after local energy firm
Transocean Oil sold $10.5 million and Fidelity Bank
sold an undisclosed number of dollars on the market.
Dealers said demand for dollars was strong from bureau de
change firms seeking hard currency for their clients.
The naira is expected to trade around 163-163.60 this week
unless the central bank intervenes to prop up its value. The new
central bank chief Godwin Emefiele has said he saw no need to
devalue the local currency and will continue to intervene where
necessary.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and
Louise Heavens)