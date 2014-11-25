LAGOS Nov 25 Nigeria's central bank auctioned
dollars at 162.50 naira at its official forex window, outside
its preferred band of 150-160 and ahead of a key interest rate
decision on Tuesday.
It the second time in a row it has auctioned the currency
outside a band it burst out of in May. It auctioned the
greenback at 158.41 to the dollar at its previous session.
The naira, which is down 9 percent this year, hit a record
low at the interbank window on Monday on concerns that a slide
in global oil prices could undermine the central bank's efforts
to keep defending the currency, dealers said.
