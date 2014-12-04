(Adds naira close)

LAGOS Dec 4 The Nigerian naira closed at 180.10 naira to the dollar on Thursday, slightly weaker than Wednesday's close of 179.90. The currency was steady at 180.30 naira for much of Thursday's session in relatively calm trades.

However, it remained outside the central bank's new target range of 160-176 naira to the dollar, which the bank set last week, when it devalued the naira by 8 percent to halt the decline to its foreign reserves.

At a forex auction late on Wednesday, the central bank sold $289 million at 168 naira to the greenback, more than the $200 million it offered, to meet demand for dollars.

The central bank did not intervene in the market, dealers said, adding that expectations of the bank's intervention reduced volatility on Thursday. Some commercial lenders sold dollars on behalf of their clients. (1 US dollar = 180.15 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Susan Fenton)