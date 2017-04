LAGOS Dec 19 Nigeria's central bank decreed overnight that dollars bought from the interbank market can be held only for up to 48 hours, after which they must be sold back to the central bank at its own day rate, according to a circular seen by Reuters.

The move is intended to curb speculation on the naira, which has been hit hard in the past few months by falling oil prices.

