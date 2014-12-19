(Adds closing price, details)
LAGOS Dec 19 Nigeria's central bank decreed
overnight that dollars bought from the interbank market can be
held only for up to 48 hours, as it sought to get tough on
speculators it blames for a sharp fall in the currency since
last month.
After the 48-hour interval has elapsed, the dollars must be
sold back to the central bank at its own day rate, according to
a circular seen by Reuters, which is likely to result in a loss.
The naira closed up 1.5 percent at 182.20 to the dollar in
limited trade.
"There is no major trading going on now at the interbank, as
a result of the new rules. Most people are merely giving an
indicative rate," one dealer said.
The naira has been hit hard in the past few months by
falling oil prices, and central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele
told Reuters on Thursday that "we do not want speculators in
this market any longer."
He was explaining a move made overnight to ban banks from
holding any of their own funds in dollars.
Within minutes, dealers sent the naira to a record low of
188.85 against the greenback, before it recovered marginally on
the back of a central bank intervention.
Despite assurances from Emefiele that "if there is genuine
demand ... for dollars for legitimate purposes ... it will be
met," dealers complained the bank's restrictive measures were
making the market extremely illiquid.
"It impracticable to maintain zero open position limit. You
need a matching deal before you give a quote of trade," said a
dealer. "Trading is going to be dull today."
Nigeria officially devalued its currency by 8 percent last
month and widened its target trading band to 160-176 against the
dollar, but few analysts believe that level can hold, given
dwindling state oil revenues and declining reserves.
As of Dec. 8, foreign reserves stood at $35.95 billion, down
nearly 20 percent from a year ago, largely from attempts to
defend the naira in the face of a near-halving of global oil
prices in five months.
The interbank lending rate eased to an average of 15.25
percent on Friday, from 42.5 percent last week, after some
lenders re-discounted their treasury bills to get access to some
cash and dealers anticipated a budget disbursal.
This was a sign that naira liquidity is coming back despite
substantial central bank tightening, which could weigh on the
currency as the markets approach the year-end close.
