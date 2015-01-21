DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to June 22
LAGOS Jan 21 Nigerian currency dealers said they agreed in a meeting on Wednesday to halt trading if the naira, hard hit by tumbling oil prices, falls more than 2 percent in a session against the U.S. dollar.
Interbank traders began business about an hour late after discussing how to stabilise the naira and offer more efficient two-way quotes, dealers told Reuters.
The naira firmed 4.3 percent against the greenback to 184, recovering from a record intraday low after the central bank sold dollars to some commercial lenders to support the currency. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha)
