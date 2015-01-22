(Adds naira close, dollar sales, quote)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS Jan 22 Nigeria's naira recovered
from record lows hit this week after the central bank increased
forex trading limits and sold dollars to commercial lenders on
Thursday, dealers said.
The unit rose 0.45 percent to close at 188.35 naira after
ending at a record closing low of 189.20 for the two previous
sessions.
Liquidity conditions have deteriorated as the naira
has slumped to record lows because dollar inflows from foreign
investment and other sources have dried up.
The central bank is having to intervene and sell dollars
into the market, but that is burning up its foreign reserves.
The central bank increased foreign currency trading position
for commercial banks to 0.5 percent of their capital base from
0.1 percent, to shore up interbank dollar liquidity.
Italy's Eni also sold $10 million to buy naira for
its local operations, dealers said.
"These policy reversals are not ideal for central bank
credibility but are a step in the right direction in terms of
improving spot naira liquidity," said Oyinkasola Anubi,
sub-Saharan Africa economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"Overall these sort of policy changes are just delaying the
inevitable currency devaluation which we believe will happen
after the elections."
According to a circular seen by Reuters, the central bank
said funds sold to commercial lenders would be used for funding
letters of credit, other invisible trades but should not be
resold to bureau de change dealers.
The central bank had reduced dealers open positions from 1
percent to zero in a bid to stabilise the currency after it was
devalued by 8 percent against the dollar in November.
Last week it allowed banks a 0.1 percent net position but
warned them against carry trades or speculative activity.
Banks can earn trading revenues when the naira is weak
through carry trades, by borrowing the naira to buy dollars
which they resell at a higher level to make a profit. That makes
it difficult for genuine forex users to buy dollars when
liquidity is tight.
The naira is at risk of speculative attacks as it is being
hit hard by the slump in oil prices and by pressure on emerging
market currencies as the dollar strengthens on expectations the
United States will soon raise interest rates.
Nigerian currency dealers agreed on Wednesday to halt
trading if there is a more than 2 percent intraday slide in the
naira. They said they fear the naira could head to 200 to the
dollar, creating extreme volatility and exacerbating liquidity
conditions.
(Additional reporting by Oludare Mayowa)