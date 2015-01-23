LAGOS Jan 23 Nigeria's naira closed at a record closing low of 190.60 to the dollar on Friday, despite the central bank intervening for a fifth day this week to prop up the currency, dealers said.

The naira, which has been hard hit by falling oil prices, fell 1.2 percent against the dollar, from the previous day's close of 188.35 naira. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Dominic Evans)