LAGOS Feb 3 Nigeria plans to sell $30,000 to each of more than 2,500 bureau de change operators on Friday, in a move to increase dollar liquidity, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The currency was selling at 209 naira to the dollar in the parallel market operated by bureau de change agents on Tuesday, while the interbank market rate hit 190.08 naira on thin trades.

The bank is trying to narrow the gap at which the naira, hard hit by the drop in oil prices, trades on the interbank market through its regular interventions and is also trying to curb speculation. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)