(Adds naira close, background)
LAGOS Feb 3 Nigeria plans to sell $30,000 to
each of more than 2,500 bureau de change operators on Friday, in
a move to increase dollar liquidity, the central bank said on
Tuesday.
The central bank has been trying to narrow the gap at which
the naira, hard hit by the drop in oil prices, trades on the
interbank market through its regular interventions and is also
trying to curb speculation.
Over the last year, the bank has burned through 20 percent
of its reserves, spending $28 million a day to defend the
currency which has been under unrelenting pressure from a lack
of petro-dollars.
By end-January, reserves stood at $34.28 billion.
The one-off intervention on Friday is in addition to its
regularly auction every week. The bank doubled the amount it
auctions to bureau de change agents to $30,000 last month.
The naira was selling at 209 to the dollar in the parallel
market operated by BDC agents on Tuesday, while the interbank
market rate hit 190.08 naira on thin trades.
At the BDC, documentation to buy dollars is less rigorous
but the market usually sells in small lots, compared with the
interbank which can transact over 100 million dollars a day.
The currency firmed marginally to close at 189.15 naira on
the interbank market on Tuesday after the central bank
intervened and two oil companies sold dollars. The naira closed
at 189.25 on Monday.
Dealers said the local units of Mobil and Chevron sold a
combined $82.5 million to some lenders to buy naira for their
local operation.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)