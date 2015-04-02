LAGOS, April 2 Nigeria's naira firmed more than
2 percent on the parallel market on Thursday as individuals sold
dollars after a peaceful presidential poll in Africa's biggest
economy won by opposition leader Muhammadu Buhari, black market
dealers said.
Individuals, who had stockpiled dollars to hedge against
devaluation and political risk were exchanging their funds for
the local currency, dealers said, a sign of relief that the
elections avoided the violence of previous polls.
The currency firmed to 210 naira on the parallel market,
from 217 to the dollar on Wednesday. The interbank opened at
199.50 naira to the dollar, a range it has traded at since
February, after the central bank pegged the rate, following a de
facto devaluation.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)