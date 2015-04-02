LAGOS, April 2 Nigeria's naira firmed more than 2 percent on the parallel market on Thursday as individuals sold dollars after a peaceful presidential poll in Africa's biggest economy won by opposition leader Muhammadu Buhari, black market dealers said.

Individuals, who had stockpiled dollars to hedge against devaluation and political risk were exchanging their funds for the local currency, dealers said, a sign of relief that the elections avoided the violence of previous polls.

The currency firmed to 210 naira on the parallel market, from 217 to the dollar on Wednesday. The interbank opened at 199.50 naira to the dollar, a range it has traded at since February, after the central bank pegged the rate, following a de facto devaluation. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia)