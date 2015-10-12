LAGOS Oct 12 Nigeria's central bank strengthened its exchange rate peg slightly to 196.98 naira against the dollar on the interbank market on Monday from 197 it set last week, traders said.

Traders said the regulator sent a message announcing the adjustment which is the eighth since the bank introduced tight currency controls in February. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Janet Lawrence)