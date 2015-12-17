(Adds details, quote, naira official rate, bank letter)
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS Dec 17 Nigeria's central bank advised
commercial banks to limit how much customers can spend abroad
using their debits cards, two executives said on Thursday, in
the latest crackdown on dollar demand to save its dwindling
foreign reserves.
The directive sent the naira to a range of 274 to 280 to the
dollar in volatile trades on the unofficial market on Thursday,
weaker than Wednesday's 270 naira.
On the official interbank market, closed at 196.97
on Thursday.
The naira has been hitting lows among retail bureaux de
change operators as oil prices fall and the central bank tries
to curb demand to conserve its dwindling foreign reserves, which
are down 14.6 percent year to date.
"The central bank is not providing us with dollars to settle
those trades and local banks are limited in their ability to
source dollars, so we don't want to end up with a settlement
risk," one senior banker told Reuters, asking not to be named.
He said the central bank advised domestic lenders during an
industry meeting on Friday to limit usage of cards abroad by
their customers based on their individual reserves and capacity
to secure dollars, especially for those without foreign
affiliates.
This week, commercial banks in Africa's biggest economy cut
the amount individuals can spend abroad to $100 to $150 per day
or $12,000 annually, down from the $50,000 set by the central
bank in April, two banks said.
Wema Bank and Skye Bank said in a
letter to customers the new limit takes effect immediately.
The regulator had in April cut the limit from
$150,000.
Individuals were putting more pressure on retail money
exchange agents to source dollars, weakening the naira on the
unofficial market, Aminu Gwadabe, the head of Nigeria's bureaux
de change association told Reuters.
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first
time in almost a decade on Wednesday and signalled four more
hikes are likely next year, a move that would increase the
dollar cost of borrowing for emerging markets, analysts say.
Plunging oil revenues, which make up 90 percent of Nigeria's
foreign currency earnings and more than half of government
income, have hit public finances and the naira, leaving
businesses struggling to get dollars.
On Wednesday, the central bank cut the amount of dollars it
sold to each of the 2,270 retail money exchange brokers that
participated in this week's sale to $10,000, down from the
$30,000 each it sold last week. It offered $84.5 million at a
similar sale two weeks ago.
(Editing by Larry King)