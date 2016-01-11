LAGOS Jan 11 Nigeria's naira currency was
quoted at a record low of 282 per dollar on the unofficial
market on Monday after the central bank said it would stop
dollar sales to retail bureaux de change (BDC) operators, one
trader said.
The currency, which is pegged at around 198 to the
dollar on the official interbank market, was quoted at 277 in
early trades on Monday, before the central bank's announcement.
The unofficial market accounts for less than 5 percent of total
dollar trades in Nigeria.
"95 percent of BDCs depend on the central bank window for
dollars," Aminu Gwadabe, president of the bureaux de change
association, told Reuters.
