LAGOS Feb 22 Nigeria's naira firmed sharply to
375 on the parallel market on Monday after importers started to
reduce demand for dollars following the president's defiance
over devaluing the currency, hit hard by the fall in global oil
prices, one trader said.
The naira firmed 4 percent from Friday's close of 390 to the
dollar, while the official interbank rate remained at 199.50 to
the dollar at the close of trading on Monday.
Aminu Gwadabe, the head of Nigeria's bureaux de change
association, said that retail currency operators were working to
introduce a single quote across the parallel market and maintain
a bid-ask spread of 3.5 percent for trades.
"We have set up a unit to monitor compliance with the new
measures," he told Reuters, adding that the central bank has
been informed of the measures.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday again rejected the
idea of devaluing the West African nation's currency, despite a
hammering of the naira on the secondary market last
week.
Gwadabe said the market was trying to adjust to the reality
of no currency devaluation by the government.
The central bank has resisted the depreciation by imposing
hard currency curbs. It banned dollar sales to retail currency
outlets last month, sending the naira to record lows on the
parallel market, and later stopped daily sales to the interbank
market, in an effort to conserve reserves, now at their lowest
in more than 11 years.
