LAGOS Feb 23 Nigeria's pegged exchange rate
policy appears unsustainable and undermines government efforts
to attract investment and diversify the economy away from oil,
the chairman of local lender Stanbic said on Tuesday.
The comments are among the toughest yet from business
leaders who have criticized hard-currency curbs imposed by the
central bank to preserve the country's dwindling foreign
reserves despite a slump in vital oil revenues.
As a result, the naira has fallen on the parallel market by
almost 50 percent in recent weeks as the central bank struggles
to meet importers' dollar demand on the official interbank
market, funnelling demand to unofficial dealers.
"The greatest policy uncertainty ...is an exchange rate
policy regime that threatens the foundations of macroeconomic
stability and appears to be unsustainable," Stanbic Chairman
Atedo Peterside told an investor conference in the commercial
capital Lagos. "Efforts at economic diversification
are...hampered by exchange rate uncertainties," he said.
The Stanbic chairman said dollar shortages in Africa's top
oil producer had reached levels where "most investors here are
currently caught up in a frenzied pursuit of the cheapest
available dollars."
"Everybody wants to take foreign exchange out and nobody
really wants to bring it in," he said. "Without investment there
will be no new jobs."
On Tuesday, the naira rallied for the second day, firming
to 364 on the parallel market from 375 on Monday, after
President Muhammadu Buhari rejected a devaluation of the
currency. The official rate is 197.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)