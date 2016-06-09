ABUJA, June 9 Details of Nigeria's flexible currency model will be ready in a "short while", the head of United Bank for Africa (UBA) said on Thursday after chief executives of the country's banks met with central bank officials.

Phillips Oduoza, CEO of UBA, told reporters after the bankers committee meeting, that the central bank had received lots of input from stakeholders which were being studied with a view to creating a robust flexible exchange rate model. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Robin Pomeroy)