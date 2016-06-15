* Naira likely to plunge when system starts on Monday
* Economists praise central bank decision
* Central bank official calls it a "managed float"
(Adds analyst, forex reserves, details)
By Ulf Laessing and Joe Brock
ABUJA, June 15 Nigeria's central bank said on
Wednesday it would begin "purely" market-driven foreign currency
trading next week, abandoning its 16-month peg and setting the
stage for the naira to fall sharply.
Nigeria's central bank previously pegged the naira at 197 to
the U.S. dollar but the currency trades at about half that on
the black market as slump in oil revenues has hammered public
finances and foreign currency reserves. The new trading rules
begin on Monday, Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said.
The change of tack is a "managed float" and puts Nigeria in
line with most central banks, including the Bank of England, a
senior central bank official told Reuters. Nigeria's central
bank has no target for the naira, he said.
The latest interbank level will be posted on the central
bank's website daily from Monday, the official said, adding:
"The old rate of 197 does not exist anymore."
Following the announcement, three economists estimated the
fair value of the naira between 280 and 300 against the dollar,
although the black market rate is around 370.
Nigeria, Africa's largest crude exporter, has resisted
devaluing its currency for more than a year despite other major
oil producers, including Russia, Kazakhstan and Angola, allowing
currences to fall amid lower crude prices.
The central bank will still be able to inject dollars into
the market, giving it some control over the exchange rate within
the limit of its foreign reserves which fell to $26.7 billion in
June, from $42.8 billion in January 2014.
Emefiele hopes opening up trading will ease severe U.S.
dollar shortages caused by a slump in oil revenue.
With a likely sharp fall for the naira, Nigerian products
will become relatively cheap and imports more expensive, which
should stimulate the domestic economy but also lift inflation.
"To improve the dynamics of the market, we will introduce
foreign exchange primary dealers who would be registered by the
CBN (central bank) to deal directly with the bank for large
trade sizes on a two-way quote basis," Emefiele told reporters.
Nigeria's stock market gained 3 percent
following the announcement.
"This is a major about-turn. The central bank has
traditionally favoured a managed rate and preferred a strong
currency to contain inflation," said Gregory Kronsten, head of
macroeconomic and fixed income research at FBN Capital in Lagos.
"It seems the CBN is eager the market captures forex from
remittances (international money orders) as well as FDI (Foreign
Direct Investment)," he said.
PRIMARY DEALERS
The central bank said eight to 10 primary dealers would
supply the interbank market with dollars, handling minimum
volumes of $10 million.
The primary dealers will be allowed to sell back 70 percent
of any dollars bought from the central bank on the day of
purchase. Sales must be backed by a specific customer order to
avoid currency speculation, the central bank said.
Nigeria's currency dealers will meet on Thursday to discuss
new forex guidelines, two bankers.
Retail currency operators will not be able to buy from the
interbank market, meaning dollars will remain in scarce supply
for private individuals and small businesses.
Emefiele also said the central bank would open a foreign
exchange futures market to ease demand on spot trading, reduce
volatility and give businesses the opportunity to hedge risks.
Africa's biggest economy, which contracted by 0.4 percent in
the first quarter, faces its worst crisis in decades after the
decline in oil prices and last year's introduction of a currency
peg that prompted a large-scale capital flight.
Nigeria's cabinet agreed on Wednesday to borrow more abroad
in foreign currency to lower lending costs and raise funds to
support its ailing economy.
"Over the long run, a weaker currency will help Nigeria's
economy by encouraging import substitution and attracting
foreign investors, who have shunned the country for fear of a
devaluation," Capital Economics' John Ashbourne said.
"But the move will be painful over the short term. Higher
import prices will add to inflation ... This will probably force
the authorities to tighten monetary policy."
(Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram, Chijioke Ohuocha,
Sujata Rao and Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock and Ulf
Laessing; Editing by Richard Balmforth)