LAGOS, June 15 Nigerian non-deliverable forwards
fell across the curve on Wednesday after the central bank
launched a new interbank foreign exchange trading window to
boost the supply of hard currency in Africa's biggest economy,
its governor said.
Non-deliverable currency forwards, a derivative product used
to hedge against future exchange rate moves, indicated markets
expected the naira's exchange rate at 366 to the dollar in 12
months' time, compared to 331.78 at Tuesday's close. NGN1YNDFOR=
One-month dollar-naira NDFs fell by 3.55 percent to 300 to
the dollar.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by John Stonestreet)