LAGOS, June 16 Nigeria's central bank has not
done any new dollar-naira trades on the interbank market on
Thursday and did $13.6 million of carryover trades at about the
pegged rate of 197.5 naira, an official said.
The central bank on Wednesday said it would begin
open-market foreign currency trading next week, abandoning its
16-month-old peg against the dollar and setting the stage for
the naira to fall sharply.
Dealers said they expected no interbank currency market
activity until the new trading regime starts on Monday.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by
Louise Ireland)