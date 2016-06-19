ABUJA, June 20 Nigeria's naira is expected to
lose around a third of its value when market trading begins on
Monday, bringing to an end the central bank's much-criticised
fixed exchange rate system.
The naira has been pegged at 197 to the U.S. dollar
for the past 16 months but the currency trades at around 350 on
the parallel market as a slump in oil revenues has hammered
public finances and foreign currency reserves.
The central bank said last week it would abandon the peg in
a "managed float" and the median forecast from 10 analysts
surveyed by Reuters suggests it will trade on Monday in a range
of 275 to 300 per dollar.
Nigeria's commercial banks will set the first exchange rate
of the naira versus the dollar when the new market opens, a
senior banking source said.
Banks have asked customers to submit bids in recent days, in
a sign trading will be market-driven and not simply dominated by
speculative interbank dealing.
Foreign investors and economists have called for months for
a naira devaluation as chronic foreign currency shortages choked
economic growth and led to widespread capital flight.
Africa's biggest economy, which contracted by 0.4 percent in
the first quarter, faces its worst crisis in decades after the
decline in oil prices since 2014 and last year's introduction of
a currency peg.
With a likely sharp fall for the naira, Nigerian products
will become relatively cheap and imports more expensive, which
should stimulate the domestic economy but also lift inflation.
President Muhammadu Buhari, who took office last year, has
previously raised concerns about the inflationary impact that a
weaker currency will have on Nigeria's poor.
Nigeria, Africa's largest crude exporter, has resisted
devaluing its currency for more than a year despite other major
oil producers, including Russia, Kazakhstan and Angola, allowing
currencies to fall after crude prices collapsed.
