LAGOS, June 21 Nigeria's naira fell against the dollar for a second day on Tuesday after the central bank removed its currency peg in an effort to alleviate chronic foreign currency shortages choking growth.

The naira opened 1.4 percent weaker at 286 to the dollar, with $2 million traded. It had tumbled 30 percent to 282 naira on Monday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Andrew Heavens)