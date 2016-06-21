LAGOS, June 21 Nigeria's central bank intervened for a second day on Tuesday to sell U.S. dollars into the interbank market after floating the naira failed to attract trading between banks due to liquidity concerns, traders said.

A total of $31 million, sold between 282 and 285, was done around 1200 GMT, which traders said was intervention by the central bank. The interbank market quoted total traded volumes of $73 million on Tuesday.

The naira firmed to 281 after the dollar sales, recovering from a low of 287 it touched earlier, but it was quoted at 284 around market close. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)