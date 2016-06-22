LAGOS, June 22 Nigeria's central bank sold
dollars onto the interbank forex market for a third day to try
to ease dollar shortages after it floated the currency, traders
said.
Nigeria ditched a 16-month peg on the naira to allow the
currency trade freely on the interbank market but traders say
dollar liquidity was tight, leaving the central bank as the main
supplier of hard currency.
The naira traded as firm as 281.50 to the dollar, from 284
after the intervention. The central bank has sold around $4
billion in spot and forward trades to clear a backlog of dollar
demand but continues to intervene on the interbank to improve
liquidity.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)