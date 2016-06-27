(Adds details, naira level)
LAGOS, June 27 Nigeria's central bank asked for
bid-offer quotes from currency traders on Monday as it sold
dollars on the interbank market to boost liquidity, traders
said.
The naira NGN=D1 ended at 282 to the dollar after the
central bank's intervention, slightly weaker than Friday's close
of 281.
After abandoning the naira's 16-month old exchange rate peg
a week ago, the central bank sold dollars at an auction to clear
a backlog of demand and keep markets active.
It sold an undisclosed amount of dollars on Monday. However,
the interbank market traded a total volume of $32 million just
before the market closed which traders attributed to central
bank's intervention.
The interbank market opened at 0800 GMT with no activity for
more than three hours.
"Liquidity is still relatively thin," one trader said,
adding that clients were waiting to see where the naira settles
eventually before they start to participate in the market.
Nigeria ditched the peg on the naira to allow the currency
to trade freely on the interbank market but thin liquidity has
hampered activity, traders say, leaving the central bank as the
main supplier of hard currency.
Currency traders on Monday said they had tightened the
differential between bids and offers to 0.5 naira from one naira
set when the currency was floated last week, to try to boost
trading and attract liquidity.
Prior to old exchange rate peg, the currency market traded
on 0.5 naira spreads, they said.
Nigeria's interbank market has traded for six days after the
central bank forex reforms. Traders are expecting substantial
currency flows from oil companies and exporters to start to
trickle in from this week, they said.
