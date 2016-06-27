By Felix Onuah
| ABUJA, June 27
ABUJA, June 27 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari on Monday told a gathering of business leaders that he
did not see the benefit of the naira's currency peg against the
U.S. dollar being removed.
Nigeria's central bank abandoned the naira's 16-month old
exchange rate peg, of 197 naira to a dollar, a week ago in an
effort to alleviate the chronic foreign currency shortages that
have choked growth in Africa's biggest economy.
The naira ended at 282 to the dollar on Monday but
was trading at round 350 on the black market.
"I don't like the returns I get from the CBN (Central Bank
of Nigeria)," said Buhari, addressing a group of business
leaders that included Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote,
Zenith bank founder Jim Ovia and oil billionaire
Femi Otedola.
The 73-year-old former military ruler, addressing the group
at his official residence in the capital, Abuja, said the
devaluation of the naira in 1985 saw the naira trading at 1.3 to
the dollar, whereas "now you need 300 or 350 naira to a dollar".
"How much benefit can we derive from this ruthless
devaluation of the naira? I'm not an economist neither a
businessman - I fail to appreciate what is the economic
explanation," said Buhari.
In a June 3 letter to Buhari, seen by Reuters, the central
bank governor said he hoped the naira would eventually trade at
around 250 per dollar, a level the president had
"approved".
Buhari had consistently said he was opposed to the removal
of the currency peg but, in an essay published in the Wall
Street Journal earlier this month, appeared to back the adoption
of a more flexible foreign exchange policy.
The economy in Nigeria, an OPEC member, has been hit hard by
the sharp drop in global oil prices since the country's crude
oil sales make up about 90 percent of foreign exchange earnings
and 70 percent of government revenues.
Foreign exchange restrictions were imposed by the central
bank last year in an attempt to conserve dwindling U.S. dollar
reserves.
"What has happen to us now is that we have manoeuvred
ourselves into mono-economy which led to the collapse we are
seeing now," said Buhari.
(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram)