LAGOS, June 28 Nigeria's central bank has sold
an undisclosed amount of hard currency on the interbank market
to ease dollar shortages and provide importers the dollars to
pay for the products they bring into the country, traders said
on Tuesday.
The naira ended at 282.50, slightly weaker than the
281 naira to the dollar it first traded at on Tuesday, more than
three hours after market opened at 0800 GMT.
The central bank has been selling dollars on the interbank
market since it ended its 16 month-old currency peg last week,
and it sold again on Tuesday, asking currency traders for
bid-offer quotes from them at around 1118 GMT.
A total of $51 million traded on the interbank market just
before the market closed, which traders attributed to central
bank's intervention.
The old currency peg had set a rate of 197 naira to the
dollar, which over-valued the naira and led to a shortage of
dollars that choked off growth in the economy. The shortage was
exacerbated by plunging prices for oil, Nigeria's biggest export
and its main source of hard currency.
Nigeria abandoned the peg to allow the currency to trade
freely on the interbank market, but lack of liquidity has curbed
activity, traders say, leaving the central bank as the main
supplier of hard currency.
Removing the peg has narrowed the gap between naira rates
available on the official and black markets. Even so, the naira
was trading 20 percent lower on the unofficial market than it
was on the interbank market on Tuesday, at 355 naira to the
dollar.
The central bank on Monday introduced an over-the-counter
futures market for the currency, to help manage dollar demand,
quoting the naira firmer at 279 to the dollar in a month's time
and at 210 naira by April next year.
In the non-deliverable forwards market, the naira rose
against the dollar on Tuesday, with the one-month contract
NGN1NDFOR= quoting the currency as firm as 283, after hitting
296 a week ago.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Larry King)