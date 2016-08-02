LAGOS Aug 2 The Nigerian naira closed at 310.50 against the dollar on Tuesday, firmer than previous close of 315.50, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The local currency traded $23 million at 280.50 just after the interbank market opened at 316.50.

One trader attributed the 280.50 naira rate to a dollar resale on the spot market of outright currency forwards sold by the central bank. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by John Stonestreet)