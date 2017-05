LAGOS Aug 18 The Nigerian naira traded at an all-time low of 365.25 to the dollar on Thursday in a single interbank market trade of $1 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Interbank trading started two hours after the market opened and offered the currency sharply lower against the dollar. A total of $13 million had been traded by 1235 GMT. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Kevin Liffey)