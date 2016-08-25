(Adds interbank naira level, stocks, background)
LAGOS Aug 25 Nigeria's naira was quoted at an
all-time low of 409 to the dollar on the black market on
Thursday, compared with 402 the previous day, after the
suspension of some banks from forex trading made dollars even
harder to obtain.
The central bank suspended nine commercial banks from forex
transactions on Tuesday for failing to pay money owed to the
government - although one was readmitted after making a payment.
Shares in some of the banks hit dropped by up to 7.8 percent.
Traders said the local currency fell due to the impact of
the suspensions, compounding the dollar shortages Nigeria has
been suffering due to the slump in the price of its oil exports.
"The suspension of some banks from transaction in the forex
market has really increased pressure on the market," said Aminu
Gwadabe, president of the bureaux de change association.
Bank executives have been meeting central bank officials to
resolve the forex issue as investors continued to dump their
shares second day.
Skye Bank fell the most of those suspended from
foreign exchange transactions, shedding 7.81 percent, followed
by Fidelity Bank down 3.0 percent. FBN Holdings
shed 1.9 percent while Diamond Bank and
FCMB were down 0.8 percent.
The falls pulled the main index down 1.8
percent.
On the interbank market, the currency gained 0.2 percent to
close at 305 naira to the greenback with traders attributing the
rise to central bank dollar sale to prop up the unit. The bank
has been selling dollars almost daily to boost liquidity.
However, currency forwards put the naira at 344.50 to the
dollar in one months' time.
On Thursday, the central bank settled $152.48 million of
naira futures contracts it sold in June at an exchange rate of
279 naira per dollar, further draining its reserves, which is at
its lowest in more than 11-years.
In June, the central bank abandoned its currency peg to the
dollar, allowing the naira to weaken by 40 percent in a bid to
attract more foreign investment.
But so far trading in the official foreign exchange market
has been limited as those with dollars prefer to sell them for a
higher rate on the black market.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Additional reporting by Chijioke
Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)