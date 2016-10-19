BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
LAGOS Oct 19 Nigeria's overnight interbank rate crashed on Wednesday to around 20 percent from 150 percent after the central bank sold less hard currency than expected at a special auction, traders said.
"The central bank has released the result of the auction, but the amount sold fell short of market expectations," one dealer said, without giving details.
The interbank rate fell after the auction as banks had now more surplus liquidity from funds not used to buy hard currency, dealers said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Alison Williams)
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
May 22 From Tokyo to Houston something strange is happening; wages are failing to grow in line with very strong employment data.