LAGOS Oct 20 Nigeria's central bank has sold
around $313 million in a two-month forward auction to clear
backlog dollar demand, Citibank wrote in a note to clients on
Thursday.
Last week, the central bank held a two-month dollar forward
auction to clear a backlog of demand from airlines,
manufacturers and other companies, as a currency crisis
deepened. It later directed lenders to submit bids again on
Monday, traders said.
Traders said the bank had sold less hard currency than would
be expected at a special auction, and that bids had been
accepted at around a range of 310-350 per dollar.
(Reporitng by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)