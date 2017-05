LAGOS Oct 31 Nigeria central bank has asked commercial lenders to submit bids to participate at a $500 million "special forward auction" to clear a backlog of dollar demand, traders said on Monday.

The bank told lenders that the deadline for submitting bids was 1300 GMT and that it will sell forwards with 60-day and 90-day maturities, they said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Louise Ireland)