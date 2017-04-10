BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, April 10 Nigeria's naira traded at 328.50 per dollar on the official market on Monday, weaker than 306.15 it closed at its previous session, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The market opened at 0800 GMT but the first trade of $80,000 was recorded almost three hours later. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing