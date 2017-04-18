(Adds central bank statement)
LAGOS, April 18 Nigeria's central bank said it
had offered $100 million in currency forwards at an auction on
Tuesday, to boost liquidity on the interbank market and support
the naira.
The dollar sale, for which settlement will be between one
week and 45 days, is aimed at meeting demand from businesses,
the bank said in a statement. The sale was via a wholesale
auction.
The central bank also said it offered $80 million for
travel, medical services and tuition and $100 million to small
and medium enterprises.
It also cut the amount of paperwork small and medium-size
businesses must provide to buy dollars, saying the aim was to
improve liquidity and the ease of doing business and help narrow
the gap between official and black market exchange rates.
The naira was quoted at 306 to the dollar on the official
405 on the black market on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Additional reporting by Camillus
Eboh; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Andrew Roche)