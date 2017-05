LAGOS, April 20 The Nigerian naira currency firmed to 385 per dollar on the black market on Thursday, up 2.6 percent from early trading and supported by central bank intervention on the official market, traders said.

The central bank sold its usual $1.5 million on the spot market on Thursday at 305.50 per dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Louise Ireland)